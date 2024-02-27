Mediawan And SkyShowtime Team Up On ‘Codename: Annika’ Distribution

Mediawan Rights secured the distribution rights to SkyShowtime original series Codename: Annika.

Produced by Helsinki Filmi, the gripping crime thriller follows Emma Haka, a Finnish investigator who specializes in art crime. Mediawan will represent the Swedish-Finnish series outside of SkyShowtime’s markets.

Valérie Vleeschhouwer, managing director of Mediawan Rights, commented, “We are proud to add this SkyShowtime Original Series to our distribution line-up, enriching Mediawan Rights’ catalogue and strengthening our international development strategy. With a distinctive aesthetic, captivating storytelling and a strong female leading role, we are convinced that this high-end series will meet current market expectations worldwide.”