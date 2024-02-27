Kids’ Beloved Cartoon Give Parents Agida

Peppa Pig, the pre-school cartoon, is upsetting some U.K. and U.S. parents. At least according to The Wall Street Journal, which, on a front-cover February 26, 2024, article, explained how the show “faces backlash for making kids ‘rude.'”

The cartoon, distributed as five-minute episodes, is now produced by the Burbank, California-based toy company Hasbro Entertainment and aired for the first time in May 2004 on the U.K.’s Channel 5. In the U.S. it arrived in August 2005 and it is now on Nick Jr. Previously, Peppa Pig was produced and distributed by the Canadian company eOne, which in 2019 was acquired by Hasbro, and when eOne was sold to Lionsgate on December 2023, Hasbro kept the Peppa Pig franchise.

In 2015, eOne had acquired British animation studio Astley Baker Davis, which originated the Peppa Pig cartoon. A request for comments to Hasbro’s press office was not answered.