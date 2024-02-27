Electric Entertainment Acquires Distribution To ‘Year of the Fox’

Electric Entertainment picked up the exclusive North American distribution rights to Year of the Fox.

Directed by Megan Griffiths and written by Eliza Flug, the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival Official Selection presents a searing depiction of a wealthy community providing cover for predatory behavior.

Electric Entertainment secured all media rights.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “This film offers a beautiful and intimate portrayal of a young girl’s coming of age as she navigates through the complicated and difficult situations that life has given her. We are happy to be providing audiences in the U.S. and Canada with the opportunity to experience this film.”