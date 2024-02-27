DCD Rights Scores ‘My Life Is Murder’ S4 Pre-Sales

DCD Rights inked pre-sales for the fourth season of the murder-mystery My Life Is Murder.

Produced by Greenstone Pictures for TVNZ, Acorn TV, and DCD Rights, the new season starring Lucy Lawless officially launched today at the London Screenings.

Rights to the new season have been picked up by YLE Finland, TV2 Denmark, Quebecor Content Canada, Yes-DBS Israel, ProFour Media Distribution for Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer for Universal TV in Africa, 13ÈME RUE in France and CALLE 13 Spain.

Rick Barker, head of Sales at DCD Rights, remarked, “Lucy Lawless’ ability to deliver both comedy and drama in equal measure is one of the highlights of this classic murder mystery series. And, of course, the incredible New Zealand setting is a matchless character too. We are very pleased to see our global phenomenon – My Life Is Murder – continue to have strong appeal with international broadcasters with series 1-4 selling to 90 territories and we very much look forward to screening this new series to buyers in London in February.”