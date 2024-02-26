TikTok Dissed by “The New York Times”

“Is TikTok Over?” asked The New York Times on the cover of its Sunday, February 25, 2024’s Arts & Leisure section, explaining that “in only a few short years, its promise is fading.” According to the paper, “the malaise that begun to suffuse TikTok feels systemic, market driven…suggesting the end of a flourishing era.”

The culprit seems to be “the arrival of TikTok shopping platform.” Plus, “before the pandemic,” wrote the paper, “TikTok was unmatched as a music discovery tool. Now it seems the music clips exist to help boost a video.”

Ultimately, the full broad sheet-paper article is quintessentially Times, offering an attempt to intellectualize (i.e., “Fumbling around a digital junk drawer, navigating a collection of abandoned desirers”) a social media outlet directed to consumers with plenty of time on their hands.