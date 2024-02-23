TIMS&B’s “Bitter Lands” a Favorite with Italian Audiences

Turkish drama series Bitter Lands (“Bir Zamanlar Çukurova”) from prodco Tims&B Productions — produced by Timur Savcı and Burak Sağyaşar — continues its successful journey as Terra Amara in Italy, delivering top viewership across both daytime and prime-time slots on Access Time and Canale 5 respectively. In addition to its impressive ratings achievements, Bitter Lands has become a nationwide sensation with millions of devoted fans.

Distributed by Istanbul-based Inter Medya, Bitter Lands has now reached over 70 countries worldwide.

The drama series tells the story of a legendary love that begins in Istanbul during the 1970s and continues in the fertile lands of Çukurova in southern Turkey through the trials of evil, ambition and tyranny. Yilmaz, who commits murder in order to protect Zuleyha from the cruelty of her own family, and Zuleyha, who would rather die than give up on Yilmaz, embark on a grueling escape journey.