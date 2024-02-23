MIPTV Confirms Over 100 Exhibitors

MIPTV has announced that six weeks from the market’s opening day (April 8, 2024) over 100 exhibitors, including major studios and distributors, are confirmed to host stands on the exhibition show floor at the 61st MIPTV Spring International Television Market in Cannes, which will run until April 10.

The multinational exhibitor line-up in the Palais des Festivals is expected to number 130 by launch. Hundreds more distributors and local production companies will be present as exhibitors under 13 national pavilions from 11 countries (Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Italy, Romania, South Korea, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine). These are set to join producers and buyers from an expected 80 countries.

MIPTV kicks off the weekend of April 6-7 with MIPDOC and MIPFORMATS strands. The 2024 conference program will feature high-profile keynotes, exclusive analysis and future facing MIPLAB tracks focusing on key areas including Finance, AI and FAST, plus the MIP GLOBAL FAST&AVOD Summit.