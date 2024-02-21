MISTCO’s “Bahar” Travels to Vietnam, Lithuania

Turkey’s MISTCO has secured sales for drama series “Bahar” to Vietnam and Lithuania. The series, starring Ali Yasin Özegemen, Turku Su Demirel, Hilal Yıldız, and Kadir Polatçı, tells the story of a love triangle around the murder of a young girl’s father by her stepmother. Bahar is a co-production between MISTCO and Us Yapim.

MISTCO’s managing director Aysegul Tuzun said about the deals: “Bahar is our first co-production project and we are delighted to have such sales results for it. This encourages us to produce more. Thanks to our strong network and experienced team, MISTCO keeps growing constantly every year.”