Kanal D Launches ‘Secrets of Pearls’

Kanal D has launched new drama series Secrets of Pearls, with its first three episodes securing top ratings in all categories in Turkey.

In this series, Azem has a happy life with his wife and two children, but everything changes when he’s accused of killing his wife. After spending several years in prison, Azem has only one goal: to find his children, who have in the meanwhile been adopted by different families.

When Azem finally locates them, it will not be easy to restore their trust and go back in time to the relationship they once enjoyed.

Yilmaz Erdogan, Hazar Erguclu, Selma Ergec, and Kubilay Aka star in the family drama series, produced by BKM and distributed internationally by Kanal D.