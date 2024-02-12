Time to Prepare for the L.A. Screenings 2024

It’s February, which means it’s time to talk about the L.A. Screenings. So, here’s a preliminary calendar. The indie portion will start on Tuesday, May 14, with set-up at the Century Plaza, and will run up until Friday the 17th. As usual, it’ll all be coordinated by Isabella Marquez. Some Latin buyers will arrive in Los Angeles on Monday, May 13.

Then on Saturday, May 18, the studios will take over with the Latin Screenings at Paramount Global. The Latin Screenings will continue on Sunday at NBCUni, Monday at WB, Tuesday at Sony, and Wednesday at Disney. The event will conclude on Thursday, May 23. This year, the Canadians will stage their “Deal Night” later than usual (on Sunday, May 19), while Content L.A. will run May 16-17. Some European buyers will be in L.A. by Thursday, May 15, in time for Content L.A. at the Century Plaza Hotel.

Fox Global and Lionsgate are each expected to screen and host events. Fox Global is expected to have a screenings and party on Sunday afternoon, while Lionsgate reps have not yet announced the company’s schedule. It is possible that MGM will have an event on Friday. Also expected are a few afternoon and evening drink gatherings at the studios. The L.A. Screenings Guide will be published by VideoAge and be available in print on Monday, May 13, 2024 (and on digital a few days earlier). A pre-L.A. Screenings VideoAge Issue will be published in April for MIPTV.