Spirit, Quintus, A+E Team Up on ‘Missing, Presumed Dead’

U.K. indie prodco Spirit Studios has entered a co-production agreement with A+E Networks EMEA and international factual content business and channel owner Quintus Studios to create a true crime series based on incredible missing persons cases.

Missing, Presumed Dead (10 x 60’) documents the fascinating, shocking stories of real people’s disappearances — and how they were found — from their own points of view. Recounted through a combination of stylized, cinematically shot interviews with the missing person, their family and friends, experts in abduction, identity fraud and survival techniques, Missing, Presumed Dead will take viewers inside the experiences and how and why they returned to their families.

A+E Networks EMEA will broadcast the series on Crime+Investigation in the U.K., Benelux, CEE, Greece and Middle East & Sky Crime in Italy and Quintus Studios will distribute the series in the world outside the U.K.

Executive producers are Dan Korn and Di Carter for A&E EMEA, Adam Jacobs for Quintus Studios, and Matt Campion and Martin Sadowski for Spirit Studios.