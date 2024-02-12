Cuarzo to Adapt ’ No Strings Attached’ for Spain

Banijay has confirmed that Cuarzo Producciones, part of Banijay Iberia, will produce the first international adaptation of No Strings Attached (Sexo, Famosos y Muñecos de Trapo) alongside Flooxer for Spain’s Atresplayer, the platform of Atresmedia.

In this format, celebrities will read and voice the recreation of erotic fan fiction, set against the backdrop of scenes enacted with puppets. Hosted by Valeria Ros, Atresplayer will release a new episode weekly, which will be available to premium users.

Juan Ramón Gonzalo, managing director, Cuarzo Producciones, commented: “We loved the idea of getting celebrities hot under the collar and bringing them into the surreal world of adult fan fiction. Audiences can expect some hilarious reactions and awkward moments as our stars, and the puppets, bring these bedtime stories to life.”

James Townley, chief content officer, Development, Banijay, added: “No Strings Attached is side-splittingly funny and delivers unadulterated entertainment. A totally unique format, lifting the covers on the intriguing and mysterious world of erotic fan fiction, we are seeing strong international interest.”

No Strings Attached was originally created in the U.K. by RDF Television for Channel 4.