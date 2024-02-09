TVP Completes Production on ‘The Love Buzz’

Polish pubcaster Telewizja Polska has completed production on new Polish-language feature film The Love Buzz (Miłość Jak Miód). The film leads TVP’s new program slate alongside thriller series The Bay of Spies.

The Love Buzz centers around middle-aged friends Majka (Agnieszka Suchora) and Agata (Edyta Olszówka). One lives by the Baltic Sea, the other in the Tatra Mountains. One runs a confectionery shop, the other is a successful interior designer. One is a widow, and the other’s partner has just left her for a younger woman. One day, contemplating life at a mutual friend’s funeral, Agata persuades Majka to spice things up and do a life swap.

The film was commissioned and financed by TVP with Akson Studio as executive producers. It was directed by Maciej Migas (Scratch, Life Must Go On), produced by Michał Kwieciński (Filip), and co-written by Hotel 52 writers Aneta Głowska and Katarzyna Leżeńska.

Distribution will be managed by TVP International. M Media is distributing to Benelux, Germany, Austria, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Denmark, Switzerland, Greece, Ireland and the U.K. The film premieres in Poland on today.