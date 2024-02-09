Little Dot Launches Ten Digital Thematic Channels

Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), has launched 10 new digital broadcast channels, increasing the network offering by 20 percent.

The channels aim to serve new niche audiences by distributing long-form licensed titles across multiple social video platforms, with full-length episodes available on YouTube and Facebook, while short-form content is distributed via Instagram, TikTok and Snap.

Channels include Apex Predators, Criminal Underworld, Real Detectives, Wild Waters, Big Ships!, All Out Engineering, All Out Warfare, Battlefields of History, Silk Road and The Aviation Channel.

Alex Hryniewicz, managing director of Network Social Platforms at Little Dot Studios, said: “At Little Dot Studios, we believe in the power of data-driven storytelling to captivate and engage diverse audiences. Each new channel represents a unique fusion of passions and interests, specifically curated to engage with audiences and maximise the reach of our partners’ content. We’re currently working with over 150 different content distributors and have seen some great year-on-year momentum, but we are always open to conversations with new partners.”