Beta Acquires Bill Nighy-Starrer ‘500 Miles’

Beta Cinema has acquired international sales rights to feature film 500 Miles by Morgan Matthews (X+Y, Williams) from Origin Pictures, Port Pictures and Minnow Films.

The story follows a broken family forced to come together when sixteen-year-old Finn (Griffin Davis) and his livewire younger brother Charlie run away from trouble at home in England to reach their estranged grandfather (Bill Nighy) on Ireland’s wild west coast.

Morgan Matthews is set to direct from a script by Malcolm Campbell (What Richard Did, Herself, Ackley Bridge), based on the novel Charlie and Me by Mark Lowery.

Former head of BBC Film David Thompson is producing with Alex Gordon and Keren Misgav Ristvedt for Origin Pictures, Martina Niland from Dublin-based Port Pictures, and Minnow Films. The project is being prepped to shoot in Kerry, Ireland later this year.

Photo credit: Aliona Adrianova