101 Films Inks Sales for ‘The Shamrock Spitfire’

101 Films International, an Amcomri Entertainment company, has confirmed sales of feature film ‘The Shamrock Spitfire.’

The true story of Irish World War II fighter pilot Brendan “Paddy” Finucane has been sold to Rialto (Australia and New Zealand), Aya Pro (Japan), Scene & Sound (South Korea), and Smile (Scandinavia and Iceland). 101 Films handles distribution in the U.K. and North America.

The Shamrock Spitfire chronicles the epic true story of Brendan “Paddy” Finucane, one of the most celebrated fighter aces of World War II and the youngest Wing Commander in the history of the RAF.

Starring Shane O’Regan (Control), Chris Kaye (All Creatures Great and Small), Bethany Billy (Pan Tau), Eoin Lynch (Poldark), Emily Outred (Johnny English Strikes Again) and Carl Wharton (White Crow), the film is produced by Nigel Martin Davey and John Dawson, for Pixel Revolution Films. Trevor Beattie, co-founder of Trevor Beattie Films, also acts as executive producer. The film is directed and written by Ian and Dominic Higgins, founders of Pixel Revolution Films.