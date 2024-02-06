GoQuest Inks Deals for Polish Drama ‘Erinyes’

GoQuest Media has secured sales for crime drama ‘Erinyes.’ The psychological crime series has been acquired by Greece’s Cosmote TV (pay-TV and VoD rights) and Lithuanian pubcaster LRT (linear and VoD rights for freeTV).

Erinyes (12 x 45’), currently on Netflix Poland, is produced by Telewizja Polska and directed by Borys Lankosz. The series is based on the crime novels by Marek Krajewski and stars Marcin Dorocinski (The Queen’s Gambit, Vikings: Valhalla) as the main lead.

Set in pre- and post-war Lviv and Wrocław, Edward Popielski (Dorocinski) is a detective inspector who is tormented by visions caused by epilepsy attacks, which he uses to his advantage in investigations. Just like the Erinyes, the Greek goddesses of revenge, Popielski has no mercy in the brutal criminal world he operates in.

Commenting on the sales, Ofeyla Tovmasyan, Sales – CEE, CIS Western Europe at GoQuest Media, said, “Erinyes has sparked immense interest across CEE and Western Europe. It’s a one-of-a-kind drama that immerses and delves viewers into the world of pre- and post-WWII Europe and deserves a global audience. We can’t wait for the world to discover the brilliant mind of detective Edward Popielski. This is just the beginning; look out for more!”