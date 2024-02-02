Pluto and Azteca Sign Content Deal

Pluto TV and TV Azteca have signed a content agreement, with which the streaming service integrates five TV Azteca channels to its programming lineup for all Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America where the service is available.

As of this month, Pluto TV has added to its content offer Azteca Deportes Network, flagship channel Azteca Internacional, news channel ADN 40 (available only in Mexico), Cinema — featuring a catalog of movies from the golden age of Mexican cinema in black & white and color — and Franky Mostro, exploring the world of motors with journalist and car expert Franky Mostro.

In Latin America, Pluto TV is available in 18 countries, offering a library of more than 45,000 hours of Spanish-language content and 25,000 hours in Portuguese.