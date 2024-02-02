Michael J. Fox to Receive Visionary Award at DaVinci Fest

Michael J. Fox will be honored with the inaugural Visionary Award at the sixth edition of the DaVinci International Film Festival, taking place in Los Angeles on February 23-25, 2024.

In recognition of Fox’s work in film and television, and advocacy for Parkinson’s disease research, the award will be presented during the festival’s gala awards ceremony on February 25 at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles. He will accept the award remotely.

Recipient of five Emmys, four Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy, Fox was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2010, and was inducted into both Canada’s and the Hollywood Walks of Fame.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the young age of 29, Fox has dedicated himself to speed development of better treatments and a cure. In 2000, he established The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research with $1.75 billion deployed to research and patient support.

In recognition of his exceptional accomplishments, the DaVinci Festival will present Fox with the Visionary Award, and a $10,000 donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, courtesy of British Columbia DeLorean.