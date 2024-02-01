Red Arrow’s Format ‘Beat the Channel’ Travels to Spain

Red Arrow Studios International has secured a deal with prodco Boxfish for a Spanish version of format Beat the Channel, to be called López y Leal contra el canal. The Spanish version will be produced by Boxfish for Atresmedia Televisión.

The original Beat the Channel, produced by Florida Entertainment for ProSieben (Joko & Klaas gegen ProSieben) is in its fifth season in Germany. The high-energy format sees two popular TV presenters given the chance to win a 15-minute live broadcast slot. In Spain, Roberto Leal and Iñaki López will team up to face a series of physical and mental challenges. At the end of each episode it will be decided whether the duo have won or lost against the network. If they win, they will secure time in front of the camera to do and say whatever they want. If they lose, they will be placed at the channel’s disposal for a full day! López y Leal contra el canal will be presented by Eva González.

Red Arrow Studios International has already licensed Beat the Channel to France, Portugal and Italy.