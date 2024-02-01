Dandelooo Reps ‘Birds & Bees’

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has concluded a deal with Paris-based production company Tournez S’il Vous Plaît for the new educational series Birds & Bees, produced for France Télévisions and its educational platform Lumni.

The deal gives Dandelooo exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the original 20 x 3’ stop motion series about sexuality, emotions, and body development. The program targets 8- to 11-year-olds.

Written and directed by Pauline Brunner, Maxime Gridelet, and Marion Verlé, with Virginie Boda as artistic producer, Birds & Bees sets out to address the sensitive subject of sexuality with emotion and humor. The series aims to do this gently, by using child verbatim, relying on the symbolic universe of stop motion, and being supervised by a scientific committee to ensure that the content is accurate and suitable for the young audience.

Commenting on the deal Emmanuele Petry, producer and head of International said, “We are thrilled to have this pioneering series in our portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to offer high quality and impactful content for young audiences. ‘Birds & Bees’ not only breaks new ground in its educational approach but also promises to be a delightful and engaging experience for young viewers and their families”.