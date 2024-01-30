GMA Network Reaches 73 Mil Viewers

The Philippines’ GMA Network — together with GTV and digital channels I Heart Movies, Heart of Asia, Pinoy Hits, and Hallypop — tallied a combined people net reach of 94 percent (or a projected total of 73 million viewers) nationwide in the Philippines, according to Nielsen TV Audience Measurement ratings data from January to December 2023.

In addition, GMA Integrated News’ flagship newscast 24 Oras took the top spot as the most watched TV program in 2023 in the Philippines, with a people rating of 14.7 percent combined from its GMA telecast and simulcasts on GTV, I Heart Movies, and Pinoy Hits.

GMA currently operates 108 TV stations and 21 radio stations throughout the Philippines. Further strengthening its presence across different regions in the country through GMA Regional TV, the network launched GMA Ilocos Norte, its 12th regional station, in March 2023.

Based on Tubular Labs data, social media video views for all GMA online properties from January to December 2023 reached a consolidated online viewership numbers of 26.9 billion on Facebook and 8.9 billion on TikTok.