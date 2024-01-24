Telemundo Launches Open Casting Call

Telemundo has announced the launch of a massive international open casting call to kick off in February across the U.S., Mexico and Colombia. Telemundo’s scripted production studio is seeking fresh, new talent to take to the screen. Telemundo network produced over 900 hours of scripted and unscripted content in 2023 and is planning to produce over 1,000 hours in 2024 across its production centers in Miami and Latin America.

“As we continue to produce the highest-quality scripted and unscripted content for our audiences across the U.S., counting with the highest level of talent, both in front of and behind the camera, is a cornerstone to our success,” said Ronald Day, president, Entertainment and Content for Telemundo. “We are pleased to offer actors an opportunity to get in front of our casting division as we look to fill roles for several of our future scripted productions, including our soon-to-be announced upcoming production at Telemundo Center in Miami.”

Those interested in participating will be able to sign up now and submit their audition online for consideration starting in February. Selected candidates will be invited to in-person call backs scheduled to take place in Miami, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Bogota in the next few months. For further details, interested talent can visit this link and pre-register.

The #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., Telemundo is the home to award winning original scripted productions including La Reina del Sur and El Señor de los Cielos; premium dramas such as Vuelve a Mi and Juego de Mentiras; dramatic comedies like Betty en NY and 100 Días para Enamorarnos; limited premium series like El Marginal and Historia de la Familia Greco, and much more.

In addition, Telemundo network is the leading producer of Spanish-language reality shows in the U.S., currently kicking off season 4 of the #1 reality competition La Casa de los Famosos and in pre-production for its hit reality Top Chef VIP.