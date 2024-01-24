Rose d’Or Latinos Winners

The winners of the inaugural edition of the Rose d’Or Latinos Awards were announced last night as part of Content Americas in Miami.

Spain, with three awards, was the country with most awards, followed by Argentina with two; Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay also won awards.

Noticia de un secuestro and El encargado were crowned best drama and best comedy in Ibero-America. Produced by Chile’s Invercine & Wood for Prime Video, Noticia de un secuestro was produced by TIS Productions in Colombia. El encargado, created for Star+ by the duo Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, has been one of Disney’s great phenomena in Latin America, with a third season in the making.

Prime Video won a total of four statuettes. In addition to best drama, the streamer won best film (Argentina, 1985), best reality or factual program (Libre de reír), and best documentary (Los sobrevivientes. Colonia dignidad).

Continuing with scripted, Globoplay took best telenovela with its original Todas las flores, HBO Max won best children’s series with Te quiero y me duele, and Movistar Plus+ won best short series or multiplatform with Poquita fe.

The complete list of winners is available here.