Bomanbridge Inks Raft of Factual Deals

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media has inked a raft of factual sales in Europe, New Zealand and the U.S.

Paul Goes to Hollywood, the company’s co-production with UKTV, was picked up by RTL in the Netherlands, as well APT in the U.S., Spain’s RTVE and France’s Mediawan.

True Crime series Secrets of the Interrogation Room was acquired by A+E Italy, while TV3 Catalunya is tapping into Valley of the Bears, which looks into the conflict between residents and the local Grizzly bear population in the Bella Coola valley in British Columbia.

Following its recent premiere on PBS U.S. earlier this month, Hopper: An American Love Story, written and directed by BAFTA-winner Phil Grabsky, has been acquired by Arte France together with Pissarro: Father of the Impressionism.

Denmark’s DR opted for Klimt and the Kiss, along with Mary Cassatt: Painting The Modern Woman and Sunflowers.

PTS Taiwan also picked up the Pissarro, Hopper, and Mary Cassatt docs, with the latter also going to TVB Hong Kong.

Seventh Art’s BAFTA winner My Childhood My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan continued its international success at Czech TV.

Finally, TVNZ opted for the Richard Gere-narrated climate change documentary Earth Emergency, from West One International.