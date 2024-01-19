Incendo’s ‘Guess Who’ Premieres on Tubi

Incendo’s all-new horror film Guess Who premieres today on FOX-owned streamer Tubi in the U.S. The Montreal-shot film is the fifth produced as a part of the Incendo/Tubi content partnership.

Guess Who is written by Matt Wells (Crown & Anchor), Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin (Terror Train), and is helmed by horror director Amelia Moses (Bloodthirsty). Starring Canadians Keeya King (Yellowjackets) and Corteon Moore (From), the movie flips a classic holiday tradition on its head when a masked psychotic killer hides behind the practice of ‘Mummering’ to wreak havoc on the inhabitants of a trailer park.

The film is produced by Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh; executive producers are Graham Ludlow, Shari Segal, Kaleigh Kavanagh for Incendo, and Matt Wells.