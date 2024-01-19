Horsepower Heads to Europe

Lithuanian National Radio and Television will host a Horsepower intensive in late February, training participants in the writing and pitching of global unscripted TV formats. The event is organized by the Lithuanian creative enterprise The Ethnic Kitchen Productions in partnership with Media Ranch, the Embassy of Canada to Lithuania, and Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

Horsepower is a proprietary talent incubator created by Media Ranch to foster new talent in the creation of unscripted television formats. The program, started by Media Ranch’s founder and CEO Sophie Ferron (pictured) in partnership with Quebecor, was first held in Montreal, Canada in 2018.

This is the first time the initiative will be conducted internationally. Taking place in Vilnius, the workshops will be given by Media Ranch’s head of Storytelling Philip Kalin-Hajdu. The program will conclude with pitches of the original formats created by participants to decision-makers from LRT and Media Ranch. LRT will pick one project that they would like to pursue in co-development.

Media Ranch will board one (or more) projects as international distributor.