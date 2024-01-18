Spanish Drama ‘Unauthorized Living’ Gets Turkish Remake

Spanish series Unauthorized Living, which debuted initially on Spain’s Telecinco, with a second window on Netflix, will be adapted in Turkey.

The Turkish version, titled Yetkisiz (working title), will be produced by Acunmedya and will air on TV8. Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group will handle its international distribution. Yetkisiz marks the second international adaptation of the series, following the Italian version on Canale 5 in 2022, under the name Il Patriarca.

Rights have also been sold to the MBC Group for broadcasting in the Middle East and North African countries, TNU channel in Uruguay, Dori TLV channels in Israel, Media Vizhion in Albania, and Dexin Films for broadcasting in some Eastern European territories.

Gokhan Horzum (Cukur – The Pit and Baba – Our Father) and director Volkan Kocaturk (Dilek Tasi – A Father’s Promise and Mahkum – Hidden Truth) will lead the adaptation, which will be executive produced by Esat Yontunç.