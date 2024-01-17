FilmRise Inks Deal with Viral Nation for Creator Program

FilmRise has entered into a new distribution partnership with Viral Nation. The deal will expand the FilmRise Creator Partner Program (CPP), adding ten top creators spanning a host of popular genres.

FilmRise’s CPP will curate and re-package videos for worldwide distribution as broadcast-ready television episodes. The deal includes exclusive rights in all digital media, FAST, television (free and pay TV), non-theatrical, airline and ancillary rights.

Max Einhorn, SVP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions, said, “We have achieved remarkable success in amplifying the reach and influence of prominent YouTube creators by tailoring their content and distributing it across platforms worldwide. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Viral Nation’s talented individuals to expand their fan bases to new heights.”

President of Viral Nation Talent and CGO of Viral Nation Group, Jonathan Chanti, commented, “FilmRise has proven itself as a best-in-class partner for global distribution of creator content. We’re excited to bring our digital talent the opportunity to expand their content across more platforms and tap into new audiences as a part of the FilmRise Creator Partner Program.”

At launch, Viral Nation is delivering a group of ten digital stars to kickstart the partnership. These include family man and skater Andrew Schrock, mobile gaming superstar Panda, and Singaporean comedian JianHao Tan.

The deal was negotiated by Max Einhorn and Carolyn Marcus, director of Creator Partnerships, for FilmRise, and Bianca Serafini, head of Content Licensing for Viral Nation.