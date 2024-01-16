VIP 2000 and GoQuest Partner on Drama ‘Kuma’

Miami-based VIP 2000 TV has partnered with Mumbai-based GoQuest Media to co-produce Turkish drama series Kuma/ The Other Wife. Both companies will partner in this IP and distribute the series.

The production will be helmed by Stellar Yapim, a Turkish prodco founded by Inci Gulen Oarr, showrunner of hit drama series Elif. This marks a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two non-Turkish entities to produce a Turkish daily series.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with Inci Gulen Oarr on this project,” said VIP 2000 TV CEO Roxana Rotundo. “We have been waiting to get involved in our own Turkish project, but we needed it to be unique and different from the rest; in a market where there is so much competition, we needed an IP that would have a fascinating story, and we found Kuma”.

Kuma follows a young woman from eastern Turkey forced to become a ‘kuma’ (second wife) to the brother of the man she is accused of killing. An archaic form of marriage practiced in isolated Turkish communities, a ‘kuma’ has no legal status.

Pre-production for the 100-hour series has already begun, and shooting will commence in the spring of 2024 in Turkey.