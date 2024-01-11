Up the Ladder: TLN, Condista, Viaplay

Canada’s TLN Media Group has appointed Lucia Piccinni as senior director of Partnership Development and Events. Piccinni has over a decade of experience creating and managing high-impact projects and events in senior roles at several leading organizations, most recently as general manager of the national not-for-profit Evergreen Brick Works.

Content Distribution Associates (Condista) has hired Ivan Barguerias to head the company’s advertising sales department. Before joining Condista’s executive team, Barguerias has held leadership positions at A&E Networks, Olympusat, and nearly twenty years at Discovery.

Viaplay Group has appointed Roger Lodewick as SVP and CEO of Viaplay Netherlands. He will report to Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and chief Sports & Business Development officer. Lodewick was previously CEO of DreamHack Sports Games and Co-CEO of DreamHack.