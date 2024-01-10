GMA Unveils 2024 Program Slate

GMA Network has unveiled its 2024 line-up of television shows and films showcasing Filipino entertainment.

GMA’s primetime slate is headlined by Kapuso star Marian Rivera, who makes her comeback in a series with actor Gabby Concepcion. My Guardian Alien tells the story of an alien who lands on Earth and becomes part of a loving family.

Jennylyn Mercado also returns to primetime with leading man Xian Lim in Love. Die. Repeat. Jennylyn portrays Angela, who lost her husband in a car accident. Soon, she realizes she is stuck in a time loop and is forced to live the worst day of her life over and over again.

Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Rayver Cruz team up for the first time in Asawa Ng Asawa Ko. Everyone thought Cristy had died during a rebel attack. Until one day, she returns to the lives of her family.

Four of the biggest Kapuso stars come together in Pulang Araw. Starring Alden Richards, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco, and Barbie Forteza, the series is set in World War II and revolves around the intertwining story of four individuals who must choose among country, family, friends, and love.

Bea Alonzo, Gabbi Garcia, and Carla Abellana star in their first project together, Widows’ War. This series follows the struggles of a widow who mourns for her husband while facing allegations of murder.

Completing the primetime line-up is A Lifetime With You, which centers on love found in a penal farm.

These programs are available on GMA and GTV on free-to-air, or on digital TV receivers GMA Affordabox and GMA Now. GMA programs also air abroad via international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV.