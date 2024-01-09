The Middleman To the Streamers’ Rescue

Cable giants Charter Communications and Comcast have joined Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku with their own streaming device called Xumo Stream Box.

Xumo is a streaming+cable box, which has a single remote control to turn on the TV and tune in a channel or access streaming platforms.

Streamers would prefer to reach their customers directly, but with the proliferation of services, cable operators could become a natural fit to simplify and streamline the experience. The re-aggregation of TV channels and services by cable companies is viewed favorably by financial analysts, who pointed out that 92 percent of U.S. TV households already has one connected device (including smart TVs).

Right now, outside smart TVs, consumers utilize one box (for just broadband), two boxes (broadband and, for example, the Apple TV box), or three boxes (if cable is included).

With Spectrum’s Xumo, one box could provide all services and, eventually, keep everything under one billing.