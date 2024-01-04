Up the Ladder: SPT Studios, The Lippin Group

Sony Pictures Television Studios has appointed veteran producer Dylan Massin as EVP of Production, and has promoted Adam Moos to SVP and head of Production Operations, now reporting to Massin. Massin’s appointment follows Ed Lammi’s retirement after 36 years at Sony; he reports to SPT Studios president Katherine Pope.

The Lippin Group has hired veteran entertainment journalist Jethro Nededog to the role of vice president on its corporate communications team. Based in Los Angeles, Nededog will work closely with executives in Los Angeles, New York and London on clients spanning television, advertising and technology. He will also lend his expertise to the company’s consulting practice, TLG Connect. Most recently, Nededog served as the co-executive editor at entertainment trade publication TheWrap.