Political Uproar at Poland’s TVP

Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) political party, which controlled pubcaster TVP for years, has clamored for an independent media, now that the party is in the minority.

This action was trigged by new Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s dismissal of several TVP’s executives appointed by PiS. The heads of TVP, of Polish Radio and of state news agency PAP were fired, with the new Tusk-led coalition dismissing TVP as a propaganda channel aligned with PiS, the nation’s previous ruling administration. Now Tusk’s coalition wants to create new news outlets that take a more balanced approach.

PiS’ boss Jaroslaw Kaczynski condemned the Tusk government’s “illegal actions” and joined a protest at TVP headquarters in Warsaw.