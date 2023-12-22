M7 and CLT-UFA Ink Satellite Deal

Luxembourg-based M7 Group has extended its long-standing partnership with CLT-UFA HBD for the satellite distribution of four new linear TV channels.

Under the new agreement, M7 Platform Services provides RTL Hungary with a full-service satellite distribution solution for Kölyökklub (Kid’s Club), Moziklub (Cinema Club), Sorozatklub (Serial Club) and RTL OTTHON (RTL Home) via THOR 7 at 1 degree West. The agreement builds upon a long-standing partnership between the companies for the satellite distribution of the other RTL Hungary channels to both Direct One subscribers and third-party operators.

Bill Wijdeveld, VP Platform Content Services at M7 Group, commented: “We are very pleased to be selected by RTL Hungary for providing satellite distribution services for the 4 new channels, representing another vote of confidence for the M7 Platform Services team. Moreover, the channels are a great extension of the content offering for our Hungarian subscribers. We look forward to a continued, fruitful cooperation.”