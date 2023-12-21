“Language Police” in Quebec

As the story goes, in the 1980s, once Francophones in the province of Quebec who wanted to secede from Canada found out that all other provinces in English-speaking Canada were rooting for them to leave, they changed their minds, not wanting to give them the satisfaction.

However, the Quebec government declared French its official language and proceeded in imposing it within all governmental services, which were subsequently offered in French. For visitors and those who didn’t speak French, services were also offered in English, but even this indication was written in French. These days, business names on storefronts must be posted in French, and all of this is carefully monitored by government officials of the so-called “Language Police” force.

One problem with this reported to VideoAge‘s Water Cooler by a Paris native who moved to Montreal, Quebec’s largest city, is that she couldn’t understand their French accents and preferred to communicate in English.

Currently, eight million Quebec residents speak French and one million identify English as their first language.

Then came a recent story in The Wall Street Journal, which reported that, in 2021, the then Cultural Minister Nathalie Roy prompted the government to mandate that music heard in public elevators and while on hold on their phone lines be from Quebecois musicians.

Today, the government has embarked on an ad campaign on TV and Social Media to decry the use of English words in everyday conversation, putting special emphasis on its hatred of the use of “Franglais,” a mix of French with English expressions, and on Tele-Quebec a new game show, La langue dans ma poche (The Tongue In My Pocket) is meant to celebrate the French language.