APC Kids Inks Deals for ‘Tinka’

APC Kids, part of APC Studios, has secured new broadcast deals across all three seasons of fantasy family series Tinka.

Tinka season 3 (24 x 26’) has been picked up by Téléquébec (Canada) and Canal+ (France), while season 2 has been acquired by MTVA (Hungary) and France TV (France). Season one has found a new home on ERR (Estonia).

The live action saga follows 15-year-old Tinka, who is half elf and half human, on a series of adventures in her magical kingdom.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, said: “The Tinka franchise goes from strength to strength and we are thrilled that new broadcasters are on board the show across all three seasons. Fantasy continues to be a strong genre globally and we look forward to new audiences worldwide enjoying Tinka’s epic adventures.”

The program is produced by independent producer Cosmo for TV2 in Denmark. APC Kids holds worldwide rights except for Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Germany.