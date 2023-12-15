Universal+ Launches on Claro in Brazil

Claro and NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC have launched Universal+ in Brazil. Available starting this week, Claro customers will have access to content from U.S.-produced series and NBCUniversal original productions in Brazil.

Universal+ will feature exclusive series, such as Poker Face, along with titles like The Lazarus Project, The Calling, The Newsreader, Surreal State, A Friend of the Family and Briarpatch.

“We are extremely excited to be able to offer Universal+ to our customers in Brazil and are thrilled about this agreement with NBCUniversal, one of the most important content producers and distributors worldwide,” said Fernando Magalhães, VP of Programming at Claro Brazil.

“The launch of Universal+ with Claro in Brazil is a key milestone for our business, expanding the reach of our streaming platform in one of the largest markets in the region,” said Marcello Coltro, SVP of Affiliate Relations, Marketing and Creative Services for NBCUniversal in Latin America.

Universal+ will be the exclusive home in Brazil for Saturday Night Live (SNL), with full live broadcasts and, for the first time, including all musical performances and clips from previous seasons.