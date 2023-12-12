APC Kids Inks Sales for ‘Angelo’ Christmas Special

APC Kids has secured key international sales for TeamTO’s Christmas Special Angelo, Wake Up It’s Christmas!

New deals for the 60-minute 3D animated special, produced by TeamTO in partnership with Canal+, France Télévisions and RTL Super, include: SX3 (TV3, Catalonia, Spain); Radio Canada (Canada); ERR (Estonia); Ceska TV (Czech Republic); RTP (Portugal); MTVA (Hungary), and RTBF (Belgium).

In this comedy show, Angelo finds himself on Santa’s naughty list and gets stuck reliving the day before Christmas over and over again, in a slightly silly and totally hilarious time loop. In order to escape and get to Christmas day, Angelo is going to need a team, a plan … and a friend who speaks elf!

Angelo, Wake up It’s Christmas is based on the Angelo Rules series – now in its fifth season – which has been broadcast across the globe for 13 years.

Produced by Corinne Kouper, co-produced by Tom Van Waveren, and co-executive produced by Amy Jackson and Andy Reinghold, Angelo, Wake Up It’s Christmas! was directed by Max Maléo.