Bomanbridge Media Announces Slew of Sales at ATF

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media, an independent content distribution and production company, started the ATF with a strong slate of lifestyle and scripted sales to Netflix Asia, BBC Asia, SBS Australia, and Mediawan France.

Following the pick-up by Netflix Southeast Asia, new food docuseries Chefs Uncut (pictured) from Singapore’s Creators Lab, has also been acquired by PCCW in Hong Kong, SBS Australia, and Mediawan in France. Season one has just been delivered and premieres on Netflix Southeast Asia in Q1 2024, with Season two currently in development. Read more.

Netflix Southeast Asia has also picked up two Thai remakes of Korean originals: time-travelling crime thriller 23:23 and My Sassy Girl, from the Thai True Digital Group and True Visions Group.

In addition, BBC Studios Asia acquired Billionaire Resorts (Rumpus Media for Channel Five), which looks inside some of world’s most luxurious holiday resorts, while Mongolia’s Mongol HD inked a 160+ hour drama package with TV Prisoner No 1, The Baker and The Beauty, The Brave, Deep Crime Unit, Blue Moon, and The A Word (the U.K. adaptation of Israeli series Yellow Peppers) through Bomanbridge’s collaboration with Keshet International.