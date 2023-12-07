51st Annual Saturn Awards Nominees Announced

Nominations for the 51st Annual Saturn Awards, which recognizes extraordinary programming, performances, and special effects in genre entertainment within the Film and Television categories, have been announced.

The Saturn Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, California on February 4, 2024 at the LA Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel, and will be exclusively streamed live on Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment’s ElectricNOW, with the Saturn Awards producing team of Bradley Marcus and Kevin Marcus. Read more.

Universal Pictures holds the top spot in nominations in the Film category, amassing 23 nominations for films such as Oppenheimer, Renfield, M3GAN, Fast X, Knock at The Cabin, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Paramount Pictures boasts 18 nominations for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Scream VI, Smile, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Transformers: Rise of The Beasts.

Since 1972, The Saturn Awards have been presented each year by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films. The nominees were announced on Electric Entertainment’s streaming platform ElectricNOW, the exclusive streaming partner of the Saturn Awards, by award-winning entertainment journalist Scott Mantz and award-winning scientist and actor, Rachel Pizzolato.