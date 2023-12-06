Endeavour Streaming Partners with LiveLike

Endeavor Streaming has partnered with audience engagement suite LiveLike for EuroLeague TV.

Launched on December 1, the partnership includes an interactive experience within The Players’ View content – a watchalong with Jake Cohen and Michael Roll – that will enable viewers to feel closer to the action and engage with the commentators through a suite of features such as quizzes, polls, cheer meters and more.

The launch represents the first activation of Endeavor Streaming’s broader partnership with LiveLike, a partnership that will enable Endeavor Streaming to deliver enhanced viewing experiences for sports fans and audiences for its direct-to-consumer (DTC) customers, leveraging LiveLike’s proprietary engagement, gamification and community capabilities.

Endeavor Streaming has supported the delivery of EuroLeague’s global D2C service, EuroLeague TV, since 2015. Most recently, the company managed the launch of EuroLeague TV’s app across Samsung TV, Apple TV and Android TV devices. Endeavor Streaming is also the OTT supplier for Fedcom’s new streaming service SKWEEK, which broadcasts EuroLeague and EuroCup content to audiences in France.