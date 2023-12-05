Red Arrow Partners with Bomanbridge

Red Arrow Studios International and Bomanbridge Media have signed an exclusive agreement that will see the Singapore-headquartered company represent Red Arrow’s formats and finished programs catalogs across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. In mainland China, Bomanbridge will represent Red Arrow’s formats. The agreement excludes India, Japan and Korea.

Bomanbridge has already had experience working with Red Arrow’s content, having successfully negotiated a production deal for social experiment format Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds in Mongolia. The show will launch on December 9 on the country’s flagship entertainment channel, Edu TV.

Joyce Droese, Red Arrow Studios International’s sales manager for Asia, Nordics, Africa & Inflight, said: “We are delighted that Bomanbridge will be helping to represent our content across Asia. It’s an important region for us and, following on from the Old People’s Home for 4 Year Old’s format deal in Mongolia, we are sure that Sonia and the team will do a great job extending the reach of key Red Arrow shows, like Married at First Sight, across the region.”

Sonia Fleck, Bomanbridge’s CEO, said: “We are very excited about this new relationship; cultivating a new alliance with Red Arrow Studios International comes at an opportune moment. Scripted remakes and proven formats are in demand and rising. Together, Bomanbridge and Red Arrow Studios International will offer a fresh slate of creativity. As we proudly unveil Red Arrow’s catalogue at ATF, we celebrate a partnership that promises to offer great storytelling across the vibrant landscape of Asia.”