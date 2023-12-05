GRB Media Ranch Inks Deal with Foxtel Group

GRB Media Ranch has closed a licensing deal for true-crime series On the Case with Foxtel Group in Australia. The deal was brokered by GRB Media Ranch APAC sales rep Torquil Macneal.

Foxtel Group acquired Season 11 of On the Case, after having aired all 10 previous seasons since 2012. Season 11 is set to air in the first quarter of 2024.

On the Case explores real-life murder mysteries through in-depth interviews with those closest to the case and examines the forensic evidence that helped unravel the mystery. First person accounts from witnesses and suspects reveal the raw emotions left behind from personal tragedies and the motives of the perpetrators.

Jim Buchan, GM Factual, Foxtel Group said, “Foxtel Group viewers have been enthralled by several seasons of On the Case and we are pleased to bring yet another fantastic season to them. The series keeps getting better and the fans are craving more of this premium series.”

The long-standing series has been distributed into 185 territories.