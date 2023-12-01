FilmRise, Lunar X Partner on Theorist Titles

FilmRise has partnered with Lunar X for the rights to the Theorist Inc. video libraries, which include the following YouTube channels: Game Theory, Film Theory, Food Theory and Style Theory.

FilmRise, under its Creator Partner Program, secured the rights to repackage and distribute the libraries, which carry a combined YouTube subscriber base of over 40M for distribution on all free and pay television, ad-supported streaming, AVoD and SVoD platforms in all English-speaking territories including the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Each Theorist library is comprised of entertaining, engaging and accessible scientific analyses of the topics at hand. Creator and host Matthew Patrick, aka MatPat, has been nominated for 16 Streamy Awards (winning in Gaming category for The Film Theorists channel in 2016, Editing in 2017, and for Gaming and Writing, respectively, in 2019 and 2021). He hosted The Streamy Awards program in 2023.

Max Einhorn, SVP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “Acquiring the Theorist Inc. libraries marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming the premier distributor in the Digital Creator universe. By embracing their exceptional creativity and captivating content we are also strengthening our reputation as the go-to destination for distributing groundbreaking and cutting-edge digital entertainment to streaming platforms worldwide.”

The Game Theory library delves into the lore of popular video game franchises such as Minecraft, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Mario to solve hidden mysteries and educate audiences about math and science. Film Theory unearths secrets of movies and TV shows, tackling a variety of theories and long-standing debates. In Food Theory, MatPat takes viewers on a culinary journey, busting food myths, sharing consumer hacks, and tackling food challenges. Style Theory covers the broad topic of style from every angle, approaching beauty as a science.

FilmRise has scheduled release of three seasons of Film Theory and three seasons of Game Theory to AVoD and FAST for mid-December 2023.