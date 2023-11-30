Eccho Rights Acquires Drama Series ‘I am Mother’

Eccho Rights has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Turkish drama I Am Mother (Sandık Kokusu), a series produced by O3 Medya and set to premiere on December 6 on Turkey’s Show TV.

The series boasts a star-studded cast including Özge Özpirinçci (Woman, First and Last, and Yakamoz S-245), Demet Akbağ (Bir Demet Tiyatro, Sevdaluk, and Scorpion); Metin Akdülger (Magnificent Century Kosem, Persona, The Gift, The Club), and Necip Memilli (The Pit, Dila, Magnificent Century Kosem, Lady’s Farm, Persona and Oh Belinda).

Handan Özkubat, director of Turkish Drama at Eccho Rights, commented about the acquisition: “ We are delighted to partner with O3 Medya and thrilled to be bringing I Am Mother to the global audience. A story that transcends cultural boundaries, this series embodies the richness and emotional depth of Turkish drama. We will witness the moving journey of a woman’s unwavering fight for her son, her family, and her heart’s desires, showcasing a remarkable tale of empowerment and transformation. Its universal themes of love, pain, and family ties, making it relatable to viewers worldwide and we are confident that it will captivate viewers across the globe.”

Saner Ayar, founder and managing partner of O3 Medya, said: “Our latest drama I Am Mother is another prime example of our commitment to quality storytelling and we are so happy to be collaborating with Eccho Rights for its international distribution. With its compelling narrative and strong characters, I Am Mother exemplifies the storytelling excellence that Turkish drama is known for. We believe it will leave a lasting impression on viewers worldwide.”

I am Mother tells the story of Karsu, a mother of three who relocates from Adana to Istanbul, and bravely starts anew in the city after enduring a life-altering trauma. This drama navigates her journey of resilience and renewal, as she confronts the challenges of rebuilding her life.