Incredible Film Inks Deal for ‘Said & Anna’

Dutch sales agent Incredible Film has signed a distribution deal for the live action pre-school series Saïd & Anna (16 x 6,5’) with Swedish pubcaster SVT.

Saïd & Anna follows best friends Saïd (6) and Anna (7), who hang out every day in the repair shop run by Saïd’s parents. While broken things from the locals are given a new life by using the right tools, the children also discover how to find solutions to their own challenges, in a creative and collaborative way, which inspires young viewers to do the same.

The live-action series is a co-production between three public broadcasters: the Netherlands’ EO / NPO Zappelin, Germany’s SWR / Kika, and Belgium’s VRT / Ketnet.