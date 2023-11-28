Cineflix Pre-Sells ‘So Long, Marianne’

Cineflix Rights has announced pre-sales for drama series So Long, Marianne with ITVX for the U.K., Cosmote TV and Star Channel for Greece, and Movies Best HD for Cyprus. Additionally, ARD’s Fabfiction (NDR, SWR, WDR, Germany) has joined as a co-producer alongside the original coproducing partners NRK (Norway) and Bell Media’s Crave (Canada).

So Long, Marianne tells the love story of Canadian singer and poet Leonard Cohen, and his muse Marianne Ihlen, who inspired the titular song. Their story crosses the world, travelling from Norway to Greece, New York and Montreal, with the majority of the series filmed on the Greek island of Hydra where they lived during the 1960s.

Leading the cast are Alex Wolff (The Line, Hereditary, Jumanji) as Leonard, with Thea Sofie Loch Næss (The Last Kingdom, Delete Me, A Storm For Christmas) playing Marianne. Joining them are Anna Torv (The Newsreader, The Last of Us, Mindhunter) as Charmian Clift, Noah Taylor (Preacher, Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones) as George Johnston, and Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo) as Irving Layton.

So Long, Marianne is produced with the support of the Norwegian Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Nordisk Film & TV Fond and Rogers Cable Network Fund. Cineflix Rights is the exclusive worldwide distribution partner.