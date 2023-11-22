Investments in EU Original Content Reach €21 Billion

A new report has just been published by the European Audiovisual Observatory, part of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, on “Audiovisual Services Spending in Original European Content – 2012-2022.”

The report highlights that spending on original content has increased faster than European audiovisual sector revenues, and at the same time sports rights spending has increased sharply.

Global streamers’ spending accounted for 24 percent of all spending on European original content. But global streamer spending has not substituted broadcaster spending. On the contrary, broadcasters increased their spending, at least until the pandemic, faster than before the entry of the global streamers into the European market.

Original content accounted for 35 percent of broadcaster spending, followed by sports rights and acquired programming, almost at par (28 percent and 26 percent, respectively). But sports rights are number one in terms of content spending for private broadcasters, and they grew significantly faster than any other category of programming.

The share of scripted programming (excluding news) in streamers’ spending on original content has slightly decreased over time but scripted programming still accounts for the lion’s share (83 percent).

The U.K. and Spain accounted together for 37 percent of global streamers’ spending on original European content. The share of global streamers in original content spending is particularly high in Spain (over 50 percent) and, to a lesser extent, in the U.K., Italy, Denmark and Sweden.

In 2022 broadcasters and streamers invested almost €21 billion in European original content.